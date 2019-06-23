Memorial held to honour four victims of Christchurch terrorist attack

TODAY |

There has been an intimate memorial held to remember some of those lost in March's terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

While there have already been several large gatherings, this was a chance for one community in particular to mourn.

Husna Ahmed, Elmi Abdukadir, Matiullah Safi and Tariq Omar were all remembered at Hillmorton High School.

All four lived in the same area and the service today was to help those still there to heal, three months on.

Mourners were told that, since the attacks, New Zealand has set an example for peace, care and love.

