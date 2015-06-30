Memorial events, minute of silence today will mark 40 years since Erebus air disaster

Today marks 40 years since the Erebus air crash happened.
There were 257 people who died when an Air New Zealand plane crashed into Mount Erebus in 1979.
At 1.00pm, a public memorial event will be held at the Erebus Crew Memorial Garden at Auckland Airport, where there will be a release of butterflies.
A private event will be held later at Wellington's Government House with family, the Prime Minister and the Governor General in attendance.
There will be a minute's silence marked at 1.49pm, which is the time of impact, at both ceremonies here in New Zealand.