Members of Tongan brass band fly home after fatal Christmas Eve bus crash

Members of the Tongan brass band involved in a fatal bus crash on Christmas Eve have flown home this afternoon.

The group from Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College had been travelling around the country on a fundraising tour when the accident occurred.

Three people died after the bus ran off the road near Gisborne, going down a steep bank, including 11-year-old Sione Taumolo and 33-year-old Talita Fifita.

The band continued on with its tour after the crash, and was due to fly home today.

The tour's organiser, Mele Latu, says the students pressed on with their performance schedule, despite grieving for those who died in the accident.

"It has been absolutely a difficult time," she said.

"The majority of the group are coping well."

Four of the group are still in hospital, another seven have been released but are remaining in New Zealand until they recover from the crash.

The bodies of those who died have been flown home to Tonga.