Members of the public help lone police officer make arrest in Wellington

Members of the public have helped a lone police officer make an arrest on a Wellington street.

Members of the public jumped in to help a lone police officer make an arrest in Wellington. Source: Facebook / Wellington District Police

Police have posted a picture of the arrest on the Wellington Police District Facebook page, saying a lone female officer was trying to arrest someone of much larger stature and needed assistance.

Members of the public didn't bat an eyelid, and jumped in to assist the constable.

Police backup arrived shortly afterwards, as the arrest was across the road from the Wellington central police station.

"I don't know who you are, but you guys are superstars in my books," the police Facebook post says.

A person who was sitting at a cafe said they saw the incident unfold.

"Yes the public were quick to assist the officer when the person she was attempting to arrest was resisting and fighting back.