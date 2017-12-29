 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Members of the public help lone police officer make arrest in Wellington

share

Source:

NZN

Members of the public have helped a lone police officer make an arrest on a Wellington street.

Members of the public jumped in to help a lone police officer make an arrest in Wellington.

Source: Facebook / Wellington District Police

Police have posted a picture of the arrest on the Wellington Police District Facebook page, saying a lone female officer was trying to arrest someone of much larger stature and needed assistance.

Members of the public didn't bat an eyelid, and jumped in to assist the constable.

Police backup arrived shortly afterwards, as the arrest was across the road from the Wellington central police station.

"I don't know who you are, but you guys are superstars in my books," the police Facebook post says.

A person who was sitting at a cafe said they saw the incident unfold.

"Yes the public were quick to assist the officer when the person she was attempting to arrest was resisting and fighting back.

"The back up from the station across the road were quick as well and promptly subdued the idiot who was resisting arrest," the person in the cafe commented.

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The young wicketkeeper sent Gayle packing with a stunning catch in Nelson.

Black Caps seal comfortable T20 win over Windies in Nelson

2

Members of the public help lone police officer make arrest in Wellington

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

01:29
4
In the face of multiple lawsuits apple also unveiled its plan to get consumers back on side.

Apple apologises after secretly slowing down older iPhone models

00:47
5
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 