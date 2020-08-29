Members from Mt Roskill church gathered for prayer meetings during lockdown

It’s the Mt Roskill church that’s become the central focus of the Auckland Covid-19 cluster for the fourth day running, accounting for fresh cases.

Today, six, four from the same household, two others who attended church services at Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship.

Sources have told 1 NEWS many worshippers defied lockdown rules gathering privately for prayer meetings.

With a total of 11 new cases in the community, Professor Michael Baker believes the Government has to re-think plans to take Auckland down to Level 2 on Monday.

“If we drop down next week to Level 2 we would expect numbers to start tracking up,” he says.

A pop-up clinic was set up near the church this afternoon, but when 1 NEWS visited it was nearly deserted.

Health Officials say they’ve already received swabs from more than 200 people connected to the church and there’s been a social media blitz promoting testing in at risk areas around the city.

“What else can we throw at the virus to limit transmission and I think the only other intervention we’ve got available is mass masking,” says Mr Baker.

That would be all indoor environments, including workplaces and schools.

Defying Auckland's lockdown

Police are still urging Aucklanders to stay home where possible, they say they know it’s tempting to head out over the weekend, but everyday counts to help control the virus.

Many have been disregarding that advice including MP Jami-Lee Ross who attended a protest against the lockdown measures.

“This lockdown is not necessary. The Government’s gone too far,” he told a group of protesters in Auckland today.