Member of the public finds woman stabbed at Napier property

A passery-by came to the aid of a woman who had been stabbed at a Napier property yesterday.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a woman in her mid-20s was found injured by a passer-by at a property on Kelvin Road in Maraenui around 2pm yesterday.

She has been transported to hospital for medical attention for serious injuries and has undergone surgery.

Police continue to conduct a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing at the property today.