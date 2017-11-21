Member of the public finds woman stabbed at Napier property

Source:
A passery-by came to the aid of a woman who had been stabbed at a Napier property yesterday.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say a woman in her mid-20s was found injured by a passer-by at a property on Kelvin Road in Maraenui around 2pm yesterday.
She has been transported to hospital for medical attention for serious injuries and has undergone surgery.
Police continue to conduct a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing at the property today.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident are asked to contact the Hawke's Bay police, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news