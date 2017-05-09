Melissa Stokes: What does being 'school ready' mean for you?

The photo accompanying this article is my five-year-old and I walking to school on his first day.

I had tissues, he had the backpack bigger than him - we were off. Was he ready? I have no idea. I'm sure some of you will gasp at that admission.

As a bit of a back story, in the early months of my first pregnancy, I skipped ahead to the what could go wrong in labour chapter of What to Expect When You're Expecting - I'm pretty sure I suffered a panic attack and I've never really read anything on parenting again.

But this is what I have learnt so far about getting school ready.

Until recently I was all for the bulk intake a few times a year, thinking surely it just makes more sense to have a whole new class than a constant stream of new additions. But three months into school life, the status quo has worked for us.

Hugo's little class was slowly and carefully integrated in the school system. Learning where the toilets are, where they're allowed to play.

The kids that had learnt the ropes passed on their new found knowledge to the next. It's teaching them to be social and remain little individuals, not thrown into a foreign environment where everyone is new and unsure of what happens.

At school pick up yesterday, a mum of three boys said there was no way her child was ready for school before five, that he wouldn't have been able to handle the transition, saying his time at pre-school right up to five years helped him develop and know what was ahead.

Mothers of boys were generally in agreement that their child wouldn't have coped even a few weeks before their fifth birthday, but at five or a few weeks later something clicked.

Stephen Biddulph, who wrote Raising Boys, was quoted as saying boys can take a bit longer and don't have the concentration to sit in the classroom for long periods.

If you need proof of the energy levels, come at bell time and see them released like wild animals from their cages tearing round the playground.

Another mum reckons her eldest son would've been ready, but not her second. She points to Sweden where a child doesn't have to start till seven and they apparently excel at everything.

Then we all had a wee laugh about how great it would be to get them out of our hair a little earlier. In seriousness, the change will probably see parents using it to save on ECE fees, a mother says. She wouldn't do it, but she'd kind of want too.

Finally I turned to my friends who've being through the school system and made it out the other side.

Looking back, one mum says, "I wanted my kids to be ready - to be those little learning superstars that my nieces were. It was not to be. My boys could definitely have done with more time at home. My daughter was completely ready for the social life of school and the opportunity to be involved in everything."

Asking people about this, I kept asking what does being ready mean to you?

Mum-of-three from the Shore says it's being able to hold a pencil, have some letter recognition and some idea of what they are going into.

She believes it's more these skills than the actual age of the child that matters. That's where early education providers come in - children who attend are being prepared for their education journey.

Looking at that photo of Hugo and me, oh it makes me cry. That little hand in mine skipping towards his next adventure.

Having thought about it today (and actually reading some articles) made me realise he was ready.