Melbourne woman missing on White Island was on cruise celebrating her 21st birthday

Source:  AAP

A Melbourne woman missing on Whakaari/White Island after the fatal volcanic eruption was there for her 21st birthday.

Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me

New Zealand police have listed Krystal Browitt as missing on the island after a tour while on a cruise with Ovation of the Seas.

A tourist also filmed the eruption from a boat. Source: Allessandro Kauffmann/Youtube

Melbourne's Herald Sun today reported Ms Browitt was with her family for a birthday cruise.

Her father Paul is in a coma in Auckland and her sister Stephanie is in a Christchurch hospital, while her mother Marie stayed on the cruiseliner, the newspaper reports.

Hayden Marshall-Inman died in the eruption and his brother, Mark Inman, wants him back. Source: 1 NEWS

A Go Fund Me page set up has received over $21,000 since yesterday.

New Zealand
Australia
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
