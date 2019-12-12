Melbourne woman missing on White Island was on cruise celebrating her 21st birthday

A Melbourne woman missing on Whakaari/White Island after the fatal volcanic eruption was there for her 21st birthday.

Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me

New Zealand police have listed Krystal Browitt as missing on the island after a tour while on a cruise with Ovation of the Seas.

Melbourne's Herald Sun today reported Ms Browitt was with her family for a birthday cruise.

Her father Paul is in a coma in Auckland and her sister Stephanie is in a Christchurch hospital, while her mother Marie stayed on the cruiseliner, the newspaper reports.

