Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi has been released on bail after allegedly assaulting a teammate on Sunday.
Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.
Court documents allege the incident occurred in Dunedin yesterday.
Mr Mafi is charged with injuring Wallabies lock Lopeti Timani with intent to injure.
The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.
The case will next be called on 3 August, though Mr Mafi's appearance has been excused.
