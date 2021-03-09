TODAY |

Meghan Markle did talk about tumultuous relationship with dad in Oprah interview, new footage reveals

Source:  Associated Press

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has opened up about her father Thomas Markle and half-sister, Samantha Markle, in a new clip from her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the new footage, released today on CBS This Morning, Winfrey asks Meghan if it felt "like betrayal when you found out your father was working with the tabloids"?

Winfrey was referring to five February 2019 articles in a UK tabloid that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan responded by framing the events from her own experience of parenthood.

"I look at Archie, I think about this child and I go, I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child," she said. "So it's hard for me to reconcile that."

The duchess also spoke about her half-sister on her father's side, Samantha Markle, who recently released a tell-all memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister: A Memoir, Part One.

Meghan said the two barely knew one another and didn't have a relationship.

"When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with, right? I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know," said Meghan.

"The last time I saw her must have been at least 18, 19 years ago. And before that, 10 years before that."

