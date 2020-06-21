Megan Woods won't rule out more managed isolation facilities in regions as Auckland hotels hit capacity

The new overseer of Covid-19 isolation facilities Megan Woods says she’s not ruling out adding more of the facilities in the regions as Auckland’s hotels hit capacity.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the recently-named head of managed isolation and quarantine, said 232 people who arrived on three flights from Australia yesterday would be completing their 14-day managed isolation in Rotorua instead of Auckland.

“Capacity has been reached in Auckland [managed isolation facilities],” he said.

There are now 20 managed isolation and quarantine facilities around the country as two hotels in Rotorua were activated by the Government this weekend for the purpose.

The other 18 facilities are spread across hotels in Auckland and Christchurch.

"We do acknowledge that those arriving on this flight had an expectation they were completing their managed isolation in Auckland,” Mr Webb said.

“However, an increase in arrivals returning to New Zealand has required alternative plans to be put in place.

"We are working to address capacity due to the increase in arrivals, and may look to other regions to help accommodate future arrivals."

Ms Woods said the new quarantine facilities introduced aimed to keep the wider public safe.

She said as more Kiwis returned home, “we need to do more to bring on additional hotel capacity”.

“I’ve seen some commentary to the effect that people don’t want these returning New Zealanders in their town,” she said.

“I want to stress, these people are New Zealand citizens and permanent residents. There is no legal basis to prevent them from returning home nor would we.

“I know there has been a lot of anxiety felt in the last week, I understand that.”

Travellers 'shocked' at last minute transfer to quarantine in Rotorua

Meanwhile, National MP for Rotorua Todd McClay wanted answers.

“The Government didn’t even bother to tell locals that they were moving these people from Auckland to Rotorua,” he said.

“Rotorua citizens woke on Sunday morning to learn that these passengers arrived in up to four buses between 10pm and midnight last night and have been given zero assurance about health and safety.”

He asked for assurances from the Government about whether it had tested the people arriving in Rotorua for Covid-19, the steps being taken to keep hotel workers safe and whether new arrivals would be confined in the facilities or be able to go out for exercise.