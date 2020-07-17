Megan Woods to look into claims of used bottles left in quarantine hotels when new guests arrive

Megan Woods says it is "not good enough" if used water bottles were left in quarantine hotel rooms and that she will look into reports from Auckland's Jet Park facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Housing Minister was in Dunedin today to talk about future locations for managed isolation facilities.

However, she was asked by media about cases of new returnees finding used water bottles in their rooms, as well as discarded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in common areas.

"I would want to look into that situation because obviously if there is used water bottles and PPE that isn't good enough, but I'm happy to look into the substance of those claims," Ms Woods said.

The Jet Park facility has been especially set up for people arriving in New Zealand who are confirmed with Covid-19.

Ms Woods said there were standards of cleaning that should be met in all isolation facilities, but especially Jet Park, which includes a 24-hour deep-clean regime.

"This isn't just a once over lightly with these rooms, these are cleaned in a way that is intended to make them hygienic and making sure they are keeping people safe," she said.

"But, look, if there are specific allegations, more than happy to follow those up.

"We do have very clear protocols in place around what our expectations are around how the hotel and the facility is managed and part of that is cleaning."

Ms Woods said managed isolation facilities were a critical part of protecting New Zealanders and the gains the nation has made in the fight against Covid-19.

"They're a critical line of defence."

Today, Ms Woods also said Queenstown and Invercargill had been ruled out of having managed isolation facilities set up at its hotels, but appraisals were being made in Dunedin.

As of today, there have been 29,631 people return and go through managed isolation and quarantine in New Zealand since March 26, Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.