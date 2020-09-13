Megan Woods confident of 'robust systems' after quarantine nurse confirmed as Covid-19 case

Megan Woods, the minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine, is confident there are "robust systems in place" after a healthcare worker was named as one of two new Covid-19 cases reported in the country today.

The nurse was working at Jet Park Hotel - Auckland's quarantine facility - and was asymptomatic.

They tested positive for Covid-19 during the routine weekly tests given to all staff at the quarantine facility, Woods says.

It's currently unknown if the nurse was infected through community transmission or within the quarantine facility, with results of genomic testing due tomorrow.

However Woods is confident the case is being managed well.

"It's because we have those testing protocols in place that we were able to pick up this case and have been able to deal with that accordingly, make sure that contact tracing is occuring, that we're doing the right cleaning of the facility and that we're also making sure other staff are tested there as well," she told 1 NEWS.

She says the discovery of the nurse's positive case isn't a cause for concern, saying it shows there are "very good" and "robust" systems in place in the country's managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

"We've had 50,000 people through our managed isolation and quarantine facilities since we began this in March," she says.

"I think what it shows is the very good systems that we have in place and systems that do work."

This case highlights "what an infectious virus... and tricky disease" Covid-19 is, Woods says.

Today's case is the first staff member to test positive for Covid-19 at the Jet Park quarantine facility since it began operating five-and-a-half months ago.

Five of the healthcare worker's household contacts are in managed isolation and have been tested, according to the Ministry of Health.

It comes after a maintenance worker at a managed isolation facility in Auckland tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

While supportive of the current procedures, Woods admits they'll be taking another look at the facilities to "ensure that our systems are as strong as they need to be" and make sure no further workers contract the virus.

All staff at the quarantine facility are being retested over the next 48 hours, including 48 who were tested last night

CCTV and nursing logs will also be examined to determine who the worker may have been in contact during the period they contracted the illness, Woods says.

"We are dealing with facilities where there are people staying who do have Covid and we do have robust systems in place," she says.