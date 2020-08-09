TODAY |

Megan Hands named as National's new candidate in Rangitata

Source:  1 NEWS

Megan Hands is the National Party's new candidate for the large South Island electorate of Rangitata.

Megan Hands Source: Facebook/Megan Hands

Ms Hands is an Environment Canterbury Councillor for the Christchurch West - Opuna Constituency.

She replaces Andrew Falloon who resigned last month amid allegations he sent inappropriate images to a number of women.

Ms Hands has spent her professional career working in agricultural and resource management consultancy and extension.

Police investigating former National MP Andrew Falloon over explicit image allegations

“I’m very excited and humbled to be selected as National’s candidate in Rangitata and I would like to thank local Party members for their support,” Ms Hands said in a statement today. 

“We only have a short time until the election, so I’ll be working extremely hard to make sure Rangitata has strong National representation in Wellington and gives National the all-important Party Vote.

“Rangitata is a large electorate, from Rakaia down to Timaru, and I’ll be getting out trying to meet as many people as possible before September 19. I care about this community and this part of the country, I want to see it continue to grow and thrive."

Contesting the seat at the September 19 election will be Labour's Jo Luxton, Hamish Hutton for the ACT Party, and Gerrie Ligtenberg for the Green Party.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Effects of Covid-19 linger on for Kiwi who has battled the virus for 20 weeks
2
Underwater expedition in remote corner of New Zealand uncovers fuller picture of maritime history
3
Top Kiwi scholar speaks out for her imprisoned brother
4
'A sad privilege' - Elusive hourglass dolphin washes up on NZ shore for only third time in 150 years
5
Better luck next time: Lotto jackpots to $43 million after no Powerball winner found
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cyclists don't significantly reduce speeds of vehicles, study shows
00:33

'Very fresh produce here' - Jacinda Ardern jokes after swiping away wasp at farmers market

Food for thought: platform targets stressed hospitality workers
00:31

Green Party pledges to ensure 'everyone has a warm, dry, affordable home'