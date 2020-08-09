Megan Hands named as National's new candidate in Rangitata

Megan Hands is the National Party's new candidate for the large South Island electorate of Rangitata.

Megan Hands Source: Facebook/Megan Hands

Ms Hands is an Environment Canterbury Councillor for the Christchurch West - Opuna Constituency.

She replaces Andrew Falloon who resigned last month amid allegations he sent inappropriate images to a number of women.

Ms Hands has spent her professional career working in agricultural and resource management consultancy and extension.

Police investigating former National MP Andrew Falloon over explicit image allegations

“I’m very excited and humbled to be selected as National’s candidate in Rangitata and I would like to thank local Party members for their support,” Ms Hands said in a statement today.

“We only have a short time until the election, so I’ll be working extremely hard to make sure Rangitata has strong National representation in Wellington and gives National the all-important Party Vote.

“Rangitata is a large electorate, from Rakaia down to Timaru, and I’ll be getting out trying to meet as many people as possible before September 19. I care about this community and this part of the country, I want to see it continue to grow and thrive."