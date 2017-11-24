Meetings held for 1200 students hit by closure of Auckland training provider

Meetings are being held for about 1200 Auckland students affected by the closure of the country's largest tertiary training provider to Pacific people.

William Black and Conor McElhinney, partners of McGrathNicol, have been appointed liquidators of Best Pacific Institute of Education Ltd and all courses are suspended.

The Tertiary Education Commission, which has withdrawn funding for Best in 2018, says it is working alongside NZQA and StudyLink to make sure students know their options and how to get the proper support.

"We have identified alternative providers in the area for all of Best's programmes and will be working hard so that students can make a decision on their future study and understand the government support available."

Meetings for students will be held today.

1 NEWS earlier reported Best had told 150 staff it was closing. It has been operating for 30 years and has educated more than 20,000 people.

TEC earlier said it would not be funding Best in 2018 due to concerns about its financial sustainability and performance, "and our knowledge of the education needs in south Auckland".

The shareholders resolved to appoint liquidators after determining that Best could no longer continue to trade.