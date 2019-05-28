TODAY |

Meet the youth justice worker who doesn't let his stutter stop him helping Kiwi kids in need

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

By his own admission, John Wu stutters in four languages but he speaks fluently to kids in need.

John has a law degree, a commerce degree and is also a social worker and now he’s found himself working in youth justice.

"I think I have a unique and maybe not so PC way of engaging with young people," he says.

While he says it's not a career path most Chinese people take, he says "a lot of them don’t really know what I do".

John arrived in New Zealand with his family when he was 15 and has been stuttering since he was about seven or eight years old.

He says his stutter stalls him but won’t stop him.

"I think the important thing is I’m determined not to let this hold me back," he says.

John speaks four languages and is currently working on Te Reo Māori.

"I wouldn't say I'm fluent in that in any sort of way but I would say as a social worker, it's our job to learn te reo and to apply te reo wherever we can," he says.

Speaking publicly is the hardest, he says but it’s how John speaks to vulnerable children that is the most impressive.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Seven Sharp’s Mike Thorpe caught up with social worker John Wu. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
    2
    Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of Fight Club, a Head Hunters base.
    Head Hunters' Auckland gang pad riddled with bullets in early morning shooting
    3
    Benny Haerewa
    Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
    4
    Thirteen of the injured are children. The attacker is also in a critical condition after stabbing himself.
    Two dead, multiple children injured in deadly Tokyo school bus attack
    5
    Fair Go gets involved to help sort a solution.
    Who is at fault if your parcel doesn't arrive safely? Fair Go investigates a stolen package
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:55
    Rising commodity prices and taxes are partly to blame.

    Petrol prices climbing again as taxes and commodity prices rise
    Ambulance crews were filmed taking the injured away from the scene of the shooting at a mosque in Christchurch.

    Paramedics nationwide voting on whether to strike, 1 NEWS understands

    Two men wanted after staff, patrons threatened with guns during robbery of Upper Hutt tavern
    01:34
    The exchange came as Mr Bridges asked the PM about today's Budget 2019 leak.

    'Nasty, nasty,' – Bridges jokingly admonishes Ardern after she makes quip at his expense in Parliament