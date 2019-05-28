Meet the youth justice worker who doesn't let his stutter stop him helping Kiwi kids in need

By his own admission, John Wu stutters in four languages but he speaks fluently to kids in need.

John has a law degree, a commerce degree and is also a social worker and now he’s found himself working in youth justice.

"I think I have a unique and maybe not so PC way of engaging with young people," he says.

While he says it's not a career path most Chinese people take, he says "a lot of them don’t really know what I do".

John arrived in New Zealand with his family when he was 15 and has been stuttering since he was about seven or eight years old.

He says his stutter stalls him but won’t stop him.

"I think the important thing is I’m determined not to let this hold me back," he says.

John speaks four languages and is currently working on Te Reo Māori.

"I wouldn't say I'm fluent in that in any sort of way but I would say as a social worker, it's our job to learn te reo and to apply te reo wherever we can," he says.

Speaking publicly is the hardest, he says but it’s how John speaks to vulnerable children that is the most impressive.