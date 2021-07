One thing you know from an early age is whether you've got rhythm - some of us struggle and are rightly mocked for our dad dancing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Last night Seven Sharp met up with a Christchurch duo with moves to envy.

At just 12 and 11 respectively, Arielle and Harry are already making a splash on the competitive ballroom dancing scene.

They recently brought home six trophies with their slick moves.