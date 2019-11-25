TODAY |

Meet the young Auckland entrepreneurs bringing back traditional Cook Islands donuts

Tagata Pasifika
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Food and Drink
Business
Auckland

Two young women’s late-night binges while studying in Australia have stirred up the creation of the latest dessert craze to hit Auckland.

Doe Donuts is a business created by Shenine Dube and Grace Tauber while they were living in Bondi feeling homesick for island food.

“It definitely happened out of the blue,” Shenine told Tagata Pasifika.

“We moved to Sydney a few years ago and we were there for about two years. We were definitely not thinking about starting any type of business back then.”

It was experimenting with traditional recipes from the Cook Islands in their flat that a business idea was born.

Through hard work and promotion on social media the business is beginning to take shape.

“The response has been really positive,” says Grace.

The pair are now planning to grow their business, reach more people and eventually be established as a donut brand.

Watch their full story above.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shenine Dube and Grace Tauber created Doe.Doenuts, a business that uses traditional recipes. Source: Tagata Pasifika
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Food and Drink
Business
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Black Caps manage just one wicket in morning session of final day as England defence goes up
2
Police confirm link between four 'appalling' attacks on female joggers on Auckland's North Shore
3
K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at home in Seoul
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
AA reminds Kiwis to be vigilant as mum in Australia charged with murder of children left in hot car
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:18

White Ribbon ambassadors who grew up with violence, drugs and gangs aim to break cycle of violence

Breach of suppression orders in Grace Millane murder case will be punished - Andrew Little

Police confirm link between four 'appalling' attacks on female joggers on Auckland's North Shore
04:34

AA reminds Kiwis to be vigilant as mum in Australia charged with murder of children left in hot car