Meet the young Auckland entrepreneurs bringing back traditional Cook Islands donuts

Two young women’s late-night binges while studying in Australia have stirred up the creation of the latest dessert craze to hit Auckland.

Doe Donuts is a business created by Shenine Dube and Grace Tauber while they were living in Bondi feeling homesick for island food.

“It definitely happened out of the blue,” Shenine told Tagata Pasifika.

“We moved to Sydney a few years ago and we were there for about two years. We were definitely not thinking about starting any type of business back then.”

It was experimenting with traditional recipes from the Cook Islands in their flat that a business idea was born.

Through hard work and promotion on social media the business is beginning to take shape.

“The response has been really positive,” says Grace.

The pair are now planning to grow their business, reach more people and eventually be established as a donut brand.