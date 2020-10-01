TODAY |

Meet the writer interviewing NZ's political leaders over games of ping pong

Source:  1 NEWS

For the past two elections, writer Steve Braunias has challenged political leaders in New Zealand to an interview conducted during a game of ping pong.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Many have been beaten by the slippery satirist - but his latest opponent may be his toughest yet. Source: Seven Sharp

The results have been as hilarious as they've been revealing.

Jacinda Ardern, Simon Bridges, Chlöe Swarbrick and David Seymour have all been beaten by the satirist.

But his latest opponent may be his toughest yet - Seven Sharp's very own Jeremy Wells.

Watch the video above to learn all about Braunias' best and worst interviews on the ping pong table. 

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body found in Waikato River confirmed as missing Hamilton man
2
Kiwis to be welcomed into NSW and South Australia as part of travel bubble
3
'Pain you've never felt before' - Chrissy Teigen reveals her third baby with John Legend has died
4
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
5
Live stream: Breakfast
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Trout season kicks off with local fishing guides facing absence of overseas anglers
02:23

ACT promises to prioritise foreign skilled workers should it get elected this October
00:50

Pike River Mine re-entry recovery boss says finding human remains is still possible
02:19

Party leaders fail to front at disability debate, disappointing organisers