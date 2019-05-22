Meet the Waikato woman who goes above and beyond for her local school

Genevieve Rorke’s generosity to Waikato's Whatawhata community, and in particular the school, goes above and beyond.

She gives hours of her to help out wherever she can, helping teachers in classrooms, bringing the kids in Halloween themed cupcakes, painting the new entrants’ room and donating profits from lunch orders back to the school.

The teachers and students wanted to give back to Genevieve and nominated her for this week’s ASB Good As Gold award.