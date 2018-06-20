Meet the two Waikato school boys who were lifted into the air by a mini tornado this week

Source:
Two Waikato school boys found themselves in the eye of a mini tornado which lifted them into the air earlier this week.
Matamata High school's, George Jeffery, 13, says he was lifted around two meters into the air.
"It felt like a doing a massive moon jump," he said.
"I just thought it was just a big wind, I didn't expect it to be a tornado"
"A trampoline went over top of me when I went to get up. It was about a metre above me," he said.
School mate Kole-Trayne Witika, 11, was also lifted off his bike and into the air.
He explained the experience as terrifying and shocking.
"All of a sudden I just went flying off my bike in the air and landed on my knees and my hands." he said.
