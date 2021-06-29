Meet Timaru's pioneering deaf, trilingual first-year teacher

Tarryn Fahey does not like the label trail blazer - but she is most certainly one.

Timaru teacher Tarryn Fahey. Source: 1 NEWS

The 25-year-old is deaf, trilingual, and a first-year teacher at Timaru's Mountainview High School.

Fahey recently presented her Masters in te reo Māori, New Zealand Sign Language and English.

She told Seven Sharp she lost her hearing suddenly when she was 20 while on a teaching exchange in Mumbai.

Her hearing was affected, along with her balance and muscles, thanks to an autoimmune disease.