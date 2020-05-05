Meet the tech savvy 97 year old encouraging others to get online, stay connected during coronavirus lockdown

Sybil Cornell has been playing bridge for 60 years and the coronavirus lockdown hasn't got in her way.

The 97-year-old now plays online with her family and friends.

For the Auckland woman, the move to online wasn't that scary as she has always been quite tech savvy.

Ms Cornell knows that for other older folk the internet can seem a scary place, but she's encouraging others to get online and connect with family and friends during the lockdown.

"It's not difficult, it might sound frightening but it's easy. You've just got to have a little confidence in yourself."

Ms Cornell regularly uses Skype and Facetime to catch up with famiy.