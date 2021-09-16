Meet the Taranaki man who fosters animals for the SPCA

Graham Markwell has lost count of the number of animals he has fostered for the SPCA over the years.

He told Seven Sharp the number was well into three figures.

This is despite Markwell and his wife having two dogs and three cats of their own.

During last year's lockdown, the New Plymouth couple took care of about 16 kittens.

Katrina Bowditch from the local SPCA says extra hands like the Markwells has been vital.

Having animals spend lockdown in loving homes has been a godsend.

"Not only do they provide better animal welfare outcomes for the animals by being in a loving environment, it also gives us the capacity to then help other animals."

If you're lonely, looking for love or in need of cuddle, you can visit the SPCA's website to find out about volunteer positions.

The charity is always looking for foster carers to help lighten the load.

You can catch the Markwells and their furrry friends in the video above.