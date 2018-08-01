Meet the stars of Kiwi documentary about women who shear sheep

 

It's about this time of year you start to wonder how much longer we have to endure winter and what's in store for spring and summer.

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says while spring is hard to predict, the summer might send the sunshine up north.

"Last summer we were talking about very warm seas, now all that water has dissipated and drifted to another part of the Pacific it could create the opposite of last summer's La Nina, with an El Nino.

"It means what was last summer's big high down south, while it was cloudy in Auckland, those highs could push further north and Auckland might do better for a summer," Corbett told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

This change would mean less "hot bakey days" down south, a welcome relief for farmers in the region who suffered through last summer.

However Corbett warned that weather in New Zealand is notoriously tricky to predict given the fact we're surrounded by water and different air masses.

He also reminded viewers that "Mother Nature doesn't have a calendar in the kitchen."

Police have appealled for any witnesses of the Mount Ruapehu bus crash that claimed life of an 11-year-old girl to come forward.

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied

Aucklander Hannah Francis died after the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus she was on crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Saturday.

Eighteen others were injured in the crash.  

Police say the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, Criminal Investigation Branch, and Serious Crash Unit investigations are continuing and any more information they have, the better.

Police urge anyone with information about the crash to call Taumarunui Police on 07 895 8119 as soon as possible.

It was revealed on Monday that the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus that rolled and crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road just five minutes into the 17km journey previously failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus was imported from Japan in 2004 and failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over the 14 years.

Different to a warrant of fitness - the certificate is a regular check for heavy vehicles to ensure they meet required safety standards. The inspection covers many aspects, including brake condition and operation.

The 24-year-old bus passed its most recent inspection at the end of May.


Maree Stavern said Hannah Francis was well-liked and her friends are missing her, but that life must continue. Source: 1 NEWS
