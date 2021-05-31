TODAY |

Meet SPCA's top-notch volunteer who has been on the job for 22 years

Source:  1 NEWS

The SPCA’s Lisa Friedrich is the epitome of a top-notch volunteer.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With National Volunteer Week just around the corner, we reckon she deserves a shout out. Source: Seven Sharp

With National Volunteer Week just around the corner, Seven Sharp reckons she deserves a shout out.

Lisa has been shredding paper for the animals at the Auckland SPCA for an amazing 22 years.

“I was born to do this job,” she told reporter Michael Holland.

She reports bright and early once a week to do the vital work.

“This is my world and people love me for who I am,” Lisa says of her work.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen says they did it tough through the recent Covid-19 lockdown because Lisa couldn’t make it into work.

"Lisa is so engaging and just delightful,” she says.

After 22 years Lisa has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

"This is where I plan to stay, and this is where I am going to stay."

New Zealand
Auckland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Ashburton Bridge closed after drivers report it ‘slumping underneath them’ as a result of flood damage
2
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
3
South Auckland community leaders question police response to Harbour Bridge cycle protest
4
Canada lowers flags after discovery of more than 200 children's bodies at school site
5
Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:35

MetService lifts Red Warning for heavy rain across much of flood-hit Canterbury

09:31

Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore

03:39

Sir Graham Henry drops his guard, and his shirt, to reflect on life with Jeremy Wells
02:08

South Auckland community leaders question police response to Harbour Bridge cycle protest