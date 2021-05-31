Meet SPCA's top-notch volunteer who has been on the job for 22 years

The SPCA’s Lisa Friedrich is the epitome of a top-notch volunteer.

With National Volunteer Week just around the corner, Seven Sharp reckons she deserves a shout out.

Lisa has been shredding paper for the animals at the Auckland SPCA for an amazing 22 years.

“I was born to do this job,” she told reporter Michael Holland.

She reports bright and early once a week to do the vital work.

“This is my world and people love me for who I am,” Lisa says of her work.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen says they did it tough through the recent Covid-19 lockdown because Lisa couldn’t make it into work.

"Lisa is so engaging and just delightful,” she says.

After 22 years Lisa has no plans of retiring anytime soon.