Meet the self-taught Tongan hip hop crew set to take on the US

A self-taught hip hop team from The Kingdom of Tonga is set to be the first dance group to represent their country in the world championships in the US later this year.

The Onion Squad are a hip-hop dance group from Tonga based in Auckland that will be competing in the World Hip Hop International in Arizona in August.

The group’s members Selwyn Kinikini, 27, David Taufahema, 24, Tu’I Manu, 21, Keti Veimau Jr., 17, Paul Johansson, 21 and Joseph Veimau, 20 came together through their love of dance.

"We finally decided to come together because the dance scene was going nowhere in Tonga," Paul told TVNZ’s Re:.

Through the help of a GoFundMe and support in accommodation by the Tongan community in Auckland, the team made their way to New Zealand to compete in the HHI Pacific Island competition in April.

Teaching themselves how to dance through YouTube videos, the team came second in the competition.

Onion Squad will be travelling to the USA in August to compete against the world’s best hip-hop groups.