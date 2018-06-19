 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Meet the Queenstown film maker building skate parks in dangerous locations

share

Mike Thorpe 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Seven Sharp's Mike Thorpe met up with the Kiwi man getting the whole world on board.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Mike Thorpe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

00:44
3
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


00:15
4
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


5
Programming Work Time. Programmer Typing New Lines of HTML Code. Laptop and Hand Closeup. Working Time. Web Design Business Concept.

MPI says it's uncovered evidence of 'potentially serious' staff misconduct


Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Allegations against Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.

David Scott.

'I've had to live it': Victim speaks out after Kapiti councillor convicted, fined for rubbing his genitals against her

David Scott, 71, was accused of rubbing his genitals against a female staff member during a council morning tea last year.

Repeat sex offender jailed for attacks on seven-year-old girl

Glen Taniela Kepa had just served a sentence for sexually violating a six-year-old girl.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 