TODAY |

Meet Pepper, Christchurch Airport's new humanoid robot

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Technology
Christchurch and Canterbury
Travel

By Jacob Johnson

Christchurch airport is testing how robotics can be used to improve visitor experiences by launching a humanoid robot guide.

Named "Pepper", it's the first of its kind at a New Zealand airport and can give directions, hold conversations and even pose for pictures.

Made by a Japanese company called Softbank Robotics, the Pepper robot is designed to recognise faces and basic human emotions.

It's being trialled in the airport terminal to find out customers' needs, so programmers can improve its communication with the public.

"We will observe how it interacts with our visitors to the airport," says Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns.

"Pepper will have a minder paying close attention to what happens when it makes new friends."

He hopes the robot will be able to supplement, rather than replace, the current workforce at the airport.

"As Pepper can do more complex things, we’ll be able to focus our humans much more on things that make a big impact on the travelling public rather than dealing with the little factors like where are the toilets."

The airport is also lending a second Pepper robot to the University of Canterbury’s Human Interface Technology Lab to further explore the robot's capabilities.

Mr Johns believes robotics will play an important role in the airport’s future.

"Pepper is our first step in that direction and what I hope is the first of many robotic innovations people will see here over the next 10 to 20 years."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The robot, named Pepper, is designed to recognise faces and basic human emotions. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Technology
Christchurch and Canterbury
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydney socialite asks public to help identify jogger repeatedly pooping outside her business
2
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
3
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
4
Texas cop charged with murder after bodycam footage shows him shooting woman in her home
5
Under fire for granting residency to six-time drink driver, Government says it had no choice
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Under fire for granting residency to six-time drink driver, Government says it had no choice
00:30

David Seymour pays tribute to ACT candidate from Tauranga who died after yacht sank

Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
05:50

New space junk radar in central Otago detects debris as small as two centimetres