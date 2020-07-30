TODAY |

Meet the penny-farthing rider who may've cracked the secret to a long life

Source:  1 NEWS

Keith Partridge is 93, and he can still ride a penny-farthing he’s built himself.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Rachel Parkin met up with Keith Partridge. Source: Seven Sharp

He can even lift his grandson off the floor with his legs while lying on his back.

Mr Partridge told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp he’s never smoked or had alcohol. He also exercises everyday.

His family says he’s a great grandfather.

Mr Partridge reads one chapter of the Bible every morning and owns his own business - Partridge Pens - selling kauri pens. 

“If you tend to come and sit, you worry I think. Your mind, it dwells on things. When you get out there, you forget about that for a while,” Mr Partridge says. 

Has he cracked the secret to living a long and happy life?

Watch the full story in the video above.

New Zealand
Religion
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:33
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Collins up as preferred PM, but National still in deep trouble
2
'I was panicking' - Mother explains escape from Covid-19 isolation hotel with four children
3
Jetstar ‘exceeding expectations’, with domestic schedule up to 90% of pre-pandemic capacity
4
Kiwi woman eyeing return home to see sick father 'heartbroken' she may be charged for quarantine stay
5
US economy plunges by record-shattering 32.9% amid continued Covid-19 woes
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37

Murder charge laid after man allegedly struck and killed by vehicle in Christchurch
02:08

Locals demand answers over plans to build international airport in Tarras

MoleMap launches app for remote consultations, says government funding could save lives
01:08

Nikki Kaye recalls Sir John Key telling her she's 'not f***ing going anywhere' when trying to resign after cancer diagnosis