Meet Parliament's rising star, a dog named Frankie

Parliament has a reputation for being a serious and tense sort of place, where politicians are constantly manoeuvring to get noticed by the public.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, a new rising star is not only getting the attention of the hoi polloi but the politicians themselves.

Frankie the blue heeler, now a permanent fixture in the halls of power, is making friends in high places.

“He's pretty fond of the Prime Minister, he's actually quite fond of Judith Collins as well. Impartial. He's quite impartial,” his owner and Parliament’s resident techie Eric Waghorn said.

It's been a rocketing rise for Frankie who used to be a prison dog.

“He came in once or twice during weekend press conferences and that's when I learned he can't be left alone in the office by himself, he's better to be sitting in the press conference otherwise he begins to bark.

“The microphones here are quite sensitive,” Waghorn said.

The reporters at Parliament have also taken a real shine to the politically minded pooch.

But Frankie does much more than strolling the halls of power, looking for love.