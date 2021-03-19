TODAY |

Meet Parliament's rising star, a dog named Frankie

Source:  1 NEWS

Parliament has a reputation for being a serious and tense sort of place, where politicians are constantly manoeuvring to get noticed by the public.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rising new star is getting the attention of the public and politicians alike. Source: Seven Sharp

However, a new rising star is not only getting the attention of the hoi polloi but the politicians themselves.

Frankie the blue heeler, now a permanent fixture in the halls of power, is making friends in high places.

“He's pretty fond of the Prime Minister, he's actually quite fond of Judith Collins as well. Impartial. He's quite impartial,” his owner and Parliament’s resident techie Eric Waghorn said.

It's been a rocketing rise for Frankie who used to be a prison dog.

“He came in once or twice during weekend press conferences and that's when I learned he can't be left alone in the office by himself, he's better to be sitting in the press conference otherwise he begins to bark.

“The microphones here are quite sensitive,” Waghorn said.

The reporters at Parliament have also taken a real shine to the politically minded pooch.

But Frankie does much more than strolling the halls of power, looking for love.

“I had one MP who I won't name patting him in the cafe in the morning the other week and said I really needed this I had an argument with my daughter this morning.”

New Zealand
Animals
Wellington
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Drink driver who killed four children listens to grief-stricken father at sentencing
2
New Zealand's smallest school back in business after five-year absence
3
Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory
4
Fair Go: Burgled Auckland business owner sued for doing damage to fleeing getaway car
5
Meet Team New Zealand's 'everywhere man' Rufus Henry
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:59

Māori as young as 45 should receive priority access to Covid-19 vaccine, Māori medical leaders say
00:23

NZ to send PPE supplies to Papua New Guinea as country grapples with Covid-19 outbreak
02:22

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll reveals Kiwis' attitude towards Covid-19 vaccine

Trans-Tasman bubble: NZ should cut capacity in MIQ facilities - Michael Baker