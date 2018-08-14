 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Meet Norma, the beloved Dunedin pipe organ still making a big sound after almost a century

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
John McKenzie
Dunedin and Otago

A Dunedin pipe organ is set for global recognition as one of the stars of a new documentary.

UK based film company Fugue State have travelled to Dunedin, booking out the town hall to play ‘Norma’, the 99-year-old organ.

“What we’ve discovered is that actually some of the best examples of English organs are actually not in England, but are in places where English companies exported to. And a lot of the finer organs were exported to Australia and New Zealand,” producer Will Fraser says.

The group's visit is thick and fast, booking the hall out for just 10 hours, before moving to their next destination. 

“Working with Norma’s been an absolute thrill. Some organs take a while to get used to because every instrument is different. Sometimes it’s five or six hours before you really make friends - but Norma and I made friends after half an hour,” organist Daniel Moult says.

The film company will visit and play 26 further organs worldwide, before making a film set to be released next year.

The Dunedin pipe organ is set for global recognition as one the stars of a new documentary. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
John McKenzie
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Hundreds of school and early childhood support workers to get pay rise of 30 per cent under pay equity agreement
2

Exclusive: Blacks Sticks Women’s coach opened rift with squad after mistakenly emailing criticism of team to players, shortly before being dumped out of World Cup
3

All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

4

Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'
5

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:11
“He's called into question my undoubted courage,” the Deputy Prime Minister told the House.

Winston Peters draws laughs in Parliament after accusing David Seymour of calling into question his ‘undoubted courage’

00:19
One surfer said you'd be "nuts" to head out in the large swells at Raglan's beaches.

Watch: Wild weather whips up waves at famous Kiwi surf spot, as gale force winds set to slam parts of North Island
01:58
Mr Bridges has been forced to defend the roughly $84,000 he clocked up travelling around the country in a Crown limo.

Simon Bridges asks for independent inquiry into his expenses leak - 'I want to get to the bottom of it'
00:29
Mary Jones was supported by colleagues as she gave her thanks for the new deal.

Watch: Ministry of Education worker tears up over pay equity deal - 'It's beyond wonderful'

Government put off scrapping benefit sanctions for mothers who don't name father of their children, despite advice it could be done this year

Benedict Collins
1 News Political Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Benedict Collins
Social Issues

The Government acknowledges it is cruel and excessive - yet it has not scrapped the punitive sanction that cuts the benefits of solo mothers who won't name the father of their children.

The Government has promised it will end the sanction this term.

However, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni was told she could get rid of the sanction on October 1 this year, if the Government targeted it in the Families Package legislation.

Officials told Ms Sepuloni she would have to consult the Finance Minister Grant Robertson because of the "significant fiscal implications".

However, Ms Sepuloni says the Government had other priorities in this year's Budget.

"It was definitely a priority for me, unfortunately it was not something we could get done in the first year, but we're going to get it done in this term," Ms Sepuloni told 1 NEWS. "I haven't got this one over the line yet."

Ms Sepuloni was told scrapping the sanction would cost the country $100 million over four years.

CHILDREN IN DANGER

Natasha Green is one of more than 13,000 solo parents who have been penalised in New Zealand.

Her benefit was slashed because she wouldn't name the father of her children.

"I don't want my children at the end of the day to be put into danger," Ms Green says.

Auckland Action Against Poverty advocate Kathleen Paraha says there are a number of reasons why solo mums may not want to identify the father.

"There's lots of reasons, one of them would be violence, another one is they might be too scared to name the father because of what might happen to the child."

Solo parents can have their benefit slashed by $22 a week for each child where they won't name the father.

Ms Green says the sanction has a flow-on effect.

"It's the food, they (children) can't eat - clothes, I have to buy one thing at a time but winter just comes - you need clothes."

JUST NOT RIGHT

The Green Party's social development spokesperson Jan Logie agrees.

"Their kids lose out. It means there is less money to be able to feed them, and that's just not right.

"This sanction is unnecessarily cruel and entirely excessive and there's agreement across government on that."

In Auckland today Ms Green had a message for the Minister.

"Lift them (the sanctions), what's the point in them? You're putting parents, children at risk and they're not getting fed properly."

Ms Paraha was also blunt in her assessment.

"You have no right to do this to children, no right at all."

However, it appears solo mums will face this sanction for some time yet.

The Social Development Minister was advised the penalties could have been scrapped this year, but chose not to. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Benedict Collins
Social Issues
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:46
The Social Development Minister was advised the penalties could have been scrapped this year, but chose not to.

Government put off scrapping benefit sanctions for mothers who don't name father of their children, despite advice it could be done this year

Exclusive: Blacks Sticks Women’s coach opened rift with squad after mistakenly emailing criticism of team to players, shortly before being dumped out of World Cup

Watch: Kids taught mindfulness through Māori mythology and yoga in classrooms

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Mycoplasma bovis found in Tasman district for the first time

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Farming

Biosecurity New Zealand today confirmed a property in the Tasman district as positive for the bacterial cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, the first time the disease has been found in this region.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says the affected property is a mixed sheep and beef farm near Motueka and the farm was identified through the tracing of animals from known infected farms. 

It is connected to other infected properties through animal movements.

As with all other infected properties, the farm is now under a Restricted Place Notice under the Biosecurity Act, which effectively places the farm in quarantine lockdown, restricting the movement of animals and other risk goods on and off the property.

MPI says it won’t be publically naming the farm but neighbours who share a boundary with the infected property will be notified and the risk to neighbouring farms is very low.

As part of the Government and sector group programme to eradicate the disease, all infected groups of cattle on the farm will ultimately be culled, in agreement with the farmer concerned around timing, MPI says.

Mycoplasma bovis response incident controller Dr Catherine Duthie says while it may be little comfort to farmers with infected cattle, progress is being made in the response.

"Nationally, the number of active infected properties has dropped to 35, while 28 farms have been cleaned and depopulated and those farmers are moving forward with their farming business."

Wth the spring bulk milk surveillance programme beginning in the North Island, there is a chance that the number of infected properties may increase, but MPI is  cautiously optimistic the number will not increase dramatically, Dr Duthie says.

"This is a really tough time for all the affected farmers who find themselves in this situation through no fault of their own. MPI, Rural Support Trusts, and industry are supporting them but they will also need support from their neighbours and communities," she says.

The farm has been placed under quarantine and MPI doesn’t think it poses a threat to other properties. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Farming