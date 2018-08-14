 

Meet Norma, the beloved Dunedin organ that is still making a big sound after almost 100 years of service

The Dunedin pipe organ is set for global recognition as one the stars of a new documentary.
The Government acknowledges it is cruel and excessive - yet it has not scrapped the punitive sanction that cuts the benefits of solo mothers who won't name the father of their children.

The Government has promised it will end the sanction this term.

However, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni was told she could get rid of the sanction on October 1 this year, if the Government targeted it in the Families Package legislation.

Officials told Ms Sepuloni she would have to consult the Finance Minister Grant Robertson because of the "significant fiscal implications".

However, Ms Sepuloni says the Government had other priorities in this year's Budget.

"It was definitely a priority for me, unfortunately it was not something we could get done in the first year, but we're going to get it done in this term," Ms Sepuloni told 1 NEWS. "I haven't got this one over the line yet."

Ms Sepuloni was told scrapping the sanction would cost the country $100 million over four years.

CHILDREN IN DANGER

Natasha Green is one of more than 13,000 solo parents who have been penalised in New Zealand.

Her benefit was slashed because she wouldn't name the father of her children.

"I don't want my children at the end of the day to be put into danger," Ms Green says.

Auckland Action Against Poverty advocate Kathleen Paraha says there are a number of reasons why solo mums may not want to identify the father.

"There's lots of reasons, one of them would be violence, another one is they might be too scared to name the father because of what might happen to the child."

Solo parents can have their benefit slashed by $22 a week for each child where they won't name the father.

Ms Green says the sanction has a flow-on effect.

"It's the food, they (children) can't eat - clothes, I have to buy one thing at a time but winter just comes - you need clothes."

JUST NOT RIGHT

The Green Party's social development spokesperson Jan Logie agrees.

"Their kids lose out. It means there is less money to be able to feed them, and that's just not right.

"This sanction is unnecessarily cruel and entirely excessive and there's agreement across government on that."

In Auckland today Ms Green had a message for the Minister.

"Lift them (the sanctions), what's the point in them? You're putting parents, children at risk and they're not getting fed properly."

Ms Paraha was also blunt in her assessment.

"You have no right to do this to children, no right at all."

However, it appears solo mums will face this sanction for some time yet.

