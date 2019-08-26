TODAY |

Meet New Zealand Fashion Week's youngest ever intern

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

A determined Kiwi teen is about to fulfill his dream by delving into the world of high fashion

At just 14-years-old Archie Reed is about to become the youngest ever intern at New Zealand Fashion Week.

"I'll be getting coffee, going to fetch people for them, writing notes down, the whole shebang," Archie told Seven Sharp.

He's cut from the same cloth as his grandmother Lynne Browning, who's a master tailor who has sewn for the likes of the Topp Twins and Sam Hunt.

"I just love it. We spend hours in a little room together and have so much fun," she said of designing with Archie.

The fashionable teen has even curated his own collection for the internship.

"It's so that I stand out and people notice me," Archie says.

He has a simple short-term Fashion Week goal: "That I get invited back next year."

New Zealand Fashion Week runs from until Sunday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fourteen-year-old Archie Reed has big plans for a fashionable future. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:34
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
2
Timber (file picture)
Log prices rise after last month's big tumble
3
Wife of man banished from Gloriavale speaks for first time - 'It was very traumatic'
4
British migrant couple leaves New Zealand, saying Auckland is too expensive and congested to live in
5
A computer screen shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Asian shares tumbled Monday after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war renewed uncertainties about global economies, as well as questions over what Trump might say next. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
China lets currency sink to 11-year low after Trump threats
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wife of man banished from Gloriavale speaks for first time - 'It was very traumatic'
Christchurch Men's Prison

Prisoner left needing medical treatment after assault at Christchurch Men's Prison
01:52
The biggest rise is among young people and Māori and Pacific Islanders.

Māori and Pacific Islanders, young people lead 'horrendous' suicide increase

'They had nowhere to go' - Selwyn kids' hoop dreams dashed by council confiscation