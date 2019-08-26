Meet New Zealand Fashion Week's youngest ever intern

A determined Kiwi teen is about to fulfill his dream by delving into the world of high fashion

At just 14-years-old Archie Reed is about to become the youngest ever intern at New Zealand Fashion Week.

"I'll be getting coffee, going to fetch people for them, writing notes down, the whole shebang," Archie told Seven Sharp.

He's cut from the same cloth as his grandmother Lynne Browning, who's a master tailor who has sewn for the likes of the Topp Twins and Sam Hunt.

"I just love it. We spend hours in a little room together and have so much fun," she said of designing with Archie.

The fashionable teen has even curated his own collection for the internship.

"It's so that I stand out and people notice me," Archie says.

He has a simple short-term Fashion Week goal: "That I get invited back next year."