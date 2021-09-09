Meet the mystery fairy godmother bringing magic to Auckland park

Ever since New Zealand’s first Alert Level 4 lockdown of 2020, fairy houses have started popping up in a park in Auckland’s Hobsonville.

But just who's behind the magical community initiative isn't well-known.

So, Seven Sharp caught up with the local fairy godmother Jo Lyes before the latest Alert Level 4 lockdown.

She began tinkering away on her first fairy project in April 2020, using materials that had fallen from trees.

Her mission is to inspire the imaginations of kids and adults alike.

“I just like the idea of little tiny creatures and the notion that they’re out there and they’re hiding and they’re giggling and laughing and having fun,” she said.