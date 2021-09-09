TODAY |

Meet the mystery fairy godmother bringing magic to Auckland park

Source:  1 NEWS

Ever since New Zealand’s first Alert Level 4 lockdown of 2020, fairy houses have started popping up in a park in Auckland’s Hobsonville.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Just who's behind the magical community initiative and why isn't well known.

But just who's behind the magical community initiative isn't well-known.

So, Seven Sharp caught up with the local fairy godmother Jo Lyes before the latest Alert Level 4 lockdown. 

She began tinkering away on her first fairy project in April 2020, using materials that had fallen from trees. 

Her mission is to inspire the imaginations of kids and adults alike. 

“I just like the idea of little tiny creatures and the notion that they’re out there and they’re hiding and they’re giggling and laughing and having fun,” she said. 

Watch the full story in the video above.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Delta shakes up plans to reopen New Zealand
2
Travellers to New Zealand 'a serious threat' of another Delta outbreak
3
Auckland Hospital visitor has sex with patient, prompting formal complaint
4
Another Middlemore Hospital patient tests positive for Covid
5
Chemist, ATM added as Auckland locations of interest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police warn drivers about high winds after trucks topple in South Island
04:17

House prices in Manawatu/Whanganui rise by colossal 29.5%: Trade Me
02:14

Whānau extend tangihanga over regions in lockdown
02:47

Pacific agency partners with Govt to address MIQ failures