Meet Moya, a devoted mum-of-three who lost her husband - she's been surprised with the trip of a lifetime

After a rough year for Moya Carrothers which saw her lose her high school sweetheart aged just 29, her best friend got in touch with Seven Sharp to try and make something good happen for her mate.

The ASB Good as Gold team and Seven Sharp’s Sam Wallace got to planning and shouted Alice Berry a trip down to Christchurch to see her friend.

When she arrived the team had a whole lot more in store for mother-of-three Moya.

Moya got $7000 worth of travel vouchers and $3000 spending money.