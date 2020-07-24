Meet the man on a mission to plant native trees along Aotearoa's highways

If you're heading Taupo-way this weekend you might spot Shawn Vennell hard at work on the roadside vegetation near Wairakei.



Shawn is a man on a mission to plant native trees along Aotearoa’s highways.

He told Seven Sharp it “just feels right” doing what he does.

Five-years-ago Shawn fought in a charity King of the Ring boxing match to raise funds for his tree planting.

It was a pretty brutal event too, with Shawn hitting the canvas in the final round.

"Boxing wise not very good, raising money, brilliant," his wife Cathy said of the event where Shawn eventually raised just over $100,000.

However, that money is now fast running out and he needs more to keep his green ambitions growing.

"Come on Taupo my coffers need filling," Shawn implored after some coaxing from Seven Sharp reporter Michael Holland.