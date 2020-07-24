TODAY |

Meet the man on a mission to plant native trees along Aotearoa's highways

Source:  1 NEWS

If you're heading Taupo-way this weekend you might spot Shawn Vennell hard at work on the roadside vegetation near Wairakei.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shawn Vennell of Taupō says it “just feels right” doing what he does. Source: Seven Sharp

Shawn is a man on a mission to plant native trees along Aotearoa’s highways.

He told Seven Sharp it “just feels right” doing what he does.

Five-years-ago Shawn fought in a charity King of the Ring boxing match to raise funds for his tree planting.

It was a pretty brutal event too, with Shawn hitting the canvas in the final round.

"Boxing wise not very good, raising money, brilliant," his wife Cathy said of the event where Shawn eventually raised just over $100,000.

However, that money is now fast running out and he needs more to keep his green ambitions growing.

"Come on Taupo my coffers need filling," Shawn implored after some coaxing from Seven Sharp reporter Michael Holland.

A plea those who also have a green thumb might be happy to answer.

New Zealand
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police locate fifth escapee from Hamilton isolation site
2
Five people flee managed isolation facility in Hamilton after jumping fence
3
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
4
Number of cheese products recalled from store shelves over listeria fears
5
Sealord ordered to forfeit $24 million vessel for bottom trawling in protected area
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Guns, drugs and cash seized from two Mongrel Mob linked properties in Napier

Dedicated nurses should be used in managed isolation facilities - union
02:26

Hunting groups condemn threats of violence to those carrying out DOC's tahr cull

Activist urges increase in public fountains to cut down on plastic bottles