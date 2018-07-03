Meet the man who interprets the PM’s speeches into sign language

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.
Support is growing for Le Art to sing the national anthem before an upcoming Test against the Springboks, after their version went viral.
The trip was undertaken, fittingly, to benefit Asthma New Zealand and Asthma Australia.
The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts, asking what day it is.
A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ