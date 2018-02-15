Meet the man building one of NZ's most luxurious superyachts in landlocked Palmerston North

Carl Ferguson is building one of our most luxurious boats in a couple of second hand sheds in landlocked Palmerston North.

A 39 metre luxury catamaran known as "the beast" has taken nine months of building for 20 guys.

Carl says his operation is "simple, kiwi shed kinda stuff".

"We are originally a commercial boat builder, so cray boats and fishing boats, this pleasure boat market is new to us," Mr Ferguson told Seven Sharp.

The boat includes a lower lounge, two guest cabins below a bunk room and a double, a gally, a sky lounge, a media and cinema room, outside dining, two large cranes, a 43 foot sport fisher, an amphibious tender, rescue boat and kayaks and more.

The boat has been brought by a kiwi business man and his family who is remaining unnamed.

Carl's answer to the tiny issue of getting the boat to the water is to put it on a truck.

"They go down the road with the sides of the boat about an inch or two off the road and they're hydraulically controlled trailers. It's pretty special to watch."