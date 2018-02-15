Meet the man building one of NZ's most luxurious superyachts in landlocked Palmerston North

Source:Seven Sharp
Carl Ferguson is building one of our most luxurious boats in a couple of second hand sheds in landlocked Palmerston North.
A 39 metre luxury catamaran known as "the beast" has taken nine months of building for 20 guys.
Carl says his operation is "simple, kiwi shed kinda stuff".
"We are originally a commercial boat builder, so cray boats and fishing boats, this pleasure boat market is new to us," Mr Ferguson told Seven Sharp.
The boat includes a lower lounge, two guest cabins below a bunk room and a double, a gally, a sky lounge, a media and cinema room, outside dining, two large cranes, a 43 foot sport fisher, an amphibious tender, rescue boat and kayaks and more.
The boat has been brought by a kiwi business man and his family who is remaining unnamed.
Carl's answer to the tiny issue of getting the boat to the water is to put it on a truck.
"They go down the road with the sides of the boat about an inch or two off the road and they're hydraulically controlled trailers. It's pretty special to watch."
There are 12 months to go before the boat will float.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news