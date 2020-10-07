Meet Lucky, the four-legged plumber hard at work in Rangiora

It’s a job that doesn’t get enough praise but one that most of us appreciate, because when the tap leaks or the hot water cylinder pops its clogs, there's only one person for it: a plumber.

But in Rangiora, Canterbury, there's a plumber who only wants a pat on the back for his services.

His name is Lucky, a name well-earned.

He was left in a cardboard carton at the Waimakariri District Council desk and he's lucky to be alive.

But Malcom Halls reckons he's a bit lucky too.

"He's just a totally different dog and for a dog that someone didn't want, he's turned out to be the best one I've ever had," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Like most dogs, this one loves to play. But when there's work to be done, Lucky's a dream apprentice.

"I reckon he's pretty good, he doesn't argue back, he's always learning," Halls said.

Lucky knows his place and he knows the trade. Ask him to do anything, and Halls says he will.

The dog will grab a pipe or bring Halls a screwdriver - whatever's needed to get the job done.

And at 10 and a half years old, Lucky is proof you can teach an old dog new trips.