TODAY |

Meet Lucky, the four-legged plumber hard at work in Rangiora

Source:  1 NEWS

It’s a job that doesn’t get enough praise but one that most of us appreciate, because when the tap leaks or the hot water cylinder pops its clogs, there's only one person for it: a plumber.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All Lucky wants for his plumbing work is a pat. Source: Seven Sharp

But in Rangiora, Canterbury, there's a plumber who only wants a pat on the back for his services. 

His name is Lucky, a name well-earned. 

He was left in a cardboard carton at the Waimakariri District Council desk and he's lucky to be alive.

But Malcom Halls reckons he's a bit lucky too.

"He's just a totally different dog and for a dog that someone didn't want, he's turned out to be the best one I've ever had," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Like most dogs, this one loves to play. But when there's work to be done, Lucky's a dream apprentice.

"I reckon he's pretty good, he doesn't argue back, he's always learning," Halls said.

Lucky knows his place and he knows the trade. Ask him to do anything, and Halls says he will.

The dog will grab a pipe or bring Halls a screwdriver - whatever's needed to get the job done.

And at 10 and a half years old, Lucky is proof you can teach an old dog new trips.

Like Halls, Lucky rarely has a day off, and he'll be in the spotlight - or carrying it - for a good while yet.

New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-jail employees charged for playing Baby Shark on repeat for hours
2
Donald Trump appears short of breath after returning to White House following Covid-19 treatment
3
Land on old Wellington prison site 'too sacred' for housing - Mau Whenua
4
US Supreme Court nominee lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group
5
Opinion: National's staged walkabout in Auckland 'cheeky and clumsy' says 1 NEWS political reporter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Land on old Wellington prison site 'too sacred' for housing - Mau Whenua
02:08

Tiniest of Antarctic life may hold secrets for survival on melting continent

Man outlines fight for housing help while caring for dying mother-in-law
01:52

Scientist borrow Swedish submarine to investigate earthquake's impact on Kaikōura's sea floor