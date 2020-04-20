TODAY |

Meet the loving Auckland care home workers helping those who don't understand the Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has acknowledged the contributions made by many different essential workers during the Covid-19 lockdown - and those in this story also deserve acknowledgment.

Some of our most vulnerable don't understand why their world has been turned upside down. Source: Seven Sharp

Spectrum Care staff working with people with autism and intellectual disabilities have found themselves faced with the difficult task of explaining the situation to those who have less capacity to understand.

Mary-Jane Aggett visited a house near Auckland where Wayne, John and Gair are getting on with life in their own way - with a little help from their friends.

Watch the video above.

