 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Meet Kupe the wild piglet, an unlikely ally helping make NZ predator free by 2050

share

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

The ambitious plan to make New Zealand predator-free by 2050 has found an unlikely ally, in the form of a wild piglet.

Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums, as the Coromandel community of Little Bay joins the war against pests.

Ally Davey of the Moehau Environment Group says it's a "unique" environment right in the middle of a kiwi sanctuary, which Kupe is helping to protect.

"He has a really good nose on him. He'll scent the carcasses, scent possums, he's really good on rats.

"He'll scent them and then he'll mark the territory. He also shows us the runs, so a run is where the animal tracks along the ground. That helps us to indicate where we can place the traps."

The area's one of many across the country to receive Predator Free 2050 funding for community projects.

There have been almost 400 human kills of predators in Little Bay in the past six months.

Related

Environment

Animals

Chris Chang

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
Police are hunting for the person involved.

Raw video: Hooded person caught on CCTV pouring petrol on car in Hamilton, before lighting it and causing massive fireball

2

Rescue underway after skydivers land in Lake Wakatipu

3

NZ's top selling car of 2017 revealed

00:37
4

Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

03:15
5
Andy Ellis was invited into the Dagg's Christchurch home just days before the birth of their son.

'It was a bloody shock!' All Black Israel Dagg and wife Daisy expecting baby girl

02:10
The official holiday period ended this morning and drownings claimed the lives of three people.

'Know your limits' - Water Safety NZ pleads with drowning rescuers to think before they act

It comes after the second fatal incident in a week involving parents attempting to help their own children.

01:31
Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums.

Meet Kupe the wild piglet, an unlikely ally helping make NZ predator free by 2050

Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums in Coromandel.

00:33
The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.

Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.

02:10
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A mixed bag of weather around the country this afternoon

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:00
Commander Rothwell lived in NZ since 1968. His wife describes the dangerous missions he flew.

'They became a romantic part of the war' - the life of WWII specials duties pilot Geoffrey Rothwell

The survival rate for WWII Royal Air Force special duties pilots was below 50 per cent - one of last died in Auckland last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 