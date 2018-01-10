Meet Kupe the wild piglet, an unlikely ally helping make NZ predator free by 2050

The ambitious plan to make New Zealand predator-free by 2050 has found an unlikely ally, in the form of a wild piglet.

Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums, as the Coromandel community of Little Bay joins the war against pests.

Ally Davey of the Moehau Environment Group says it's a "unique" environment right in the middle of a kiwi sanctuary, which Kupe is helping to protect.

"He has a really good nose on him. He'll scent the carcasses, scent possums, he's really good on rats.

"He'll scent them and then he'll mark the territory. He also shows us the runs, so a run is where the animal tracks along the ground. That helps us to indicate where we can place the traps."

The area's one of many across the country to receive Predator Free 2050 funding for community projects.