Meet the Kiwis taking the insurance-free gamble

Hadyn Jones 

1 NEWS Reporter

Fair Go certainly isn’t recommending it, but some people chose to go without insurance cover.
Hadyn Jones

1

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match (more adorable pics inside)

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

04:54
3
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

New hub reflects NZ grassroots support for West Papua

00:20
4
The 12-year-old was unconscious at the bottom of the Minnesota apartment pool when the 13-year-old rescued him.

Watch the moment a heroic teenage boy dives into water to save unconscious friend at bottom of pool

5

Man stabbed son to death, left children to bury body while he watched AFL final, court told

03:56
TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

Watch: Why are macrons so important in Te Reo Māori?

04:27
The two leaders will be having a face-to-face meeting in Singapore tomorrow at 1pm NZ time.

Watch: 'Potential for it to explode' - TVNZ pundits break down what to expect in meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un

00:33
Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.

Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it - 'This is about making good decisions, not fast decisions'

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".

01:27
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.


 
