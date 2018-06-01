 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Meet the Kiwis set to do NZ proud at invite only American World Series of Barbecue

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

The Barbecue Battalion are set to put New Zealand on the map at the American World Series of Barbecue in the US state of Kansas.

The men are wanting to take a BBQ Tankasaurus with them.
Source: Seven Sharp

The invite only event is set to take place in September.

Kiwi BBQ master Wayne Dil says, "It's a very big deal in America. The royal we're going to has got 600 teams plus."

"Our biggest competition we've had here was meat stock. And we had 50 teams."

The men are hoping to take their BBQ machine named 'Tankasaurus' with them to the competition.

This BBQ machine took over 150 hours to make and a few thousand dollars in raw materials.

Mr Dil says he thinks the machine is going to cost them $3500 each way to get to America and back.

"If we can get our tank to America that would help us out immensely," he says.

Related

North America

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
Street is due to welcome her third baby, this one via surrogate, in August.

'A little bit sad' - Toni Street responds on air to backlash over the six month’s maternity leave she’s likely to take

2
A large cargo container ship out to sea.

Ship loses 80 containers off NSW coast in wild weather

3

Five hospitalised after early morning crashes in Auckland and Hamilton

4
The choatic living room of an abandoned home.

'Mummified' body found in home of Sydney hoarder

01:44
5
It comes as emergency housing providers gear up for a busy winter.

Ministry of Social Development apologises to pregnant woman it 'failed to support'

Five hospitalised after early morning crashes in Auckland and Hamilton

Four people are in a serious condition after the accidents.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 