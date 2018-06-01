Meet the Kiwis set to do NZ proud at invite only American World Series of Barbecue

The Barbecue Battalion are set to put New Zealand on the map at the American World Series of Barbecue in the US state of Kansas.

The invite only event is set to take place in September.

Kiwi BBQ master Wayne Dil says, "It's a very big deal in America. The royal we're going to has got 600 teams plus."

"Our biggest competition we've had here was meat stock. And we had 50 teams."

The men are hoping to take their BBQ machine named 'Tankasaurus' with them to the competition.

This BBQ machine took over 150 hours to make and a few thousand dollars in raw materials.

Mr Dil says he thinks the machine is going to cost them $3500 each way to get to America and back.