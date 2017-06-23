 

Meet the Kiwi teens who say they've found a cure for acne

Acne is a problem a lot of teenagers have to face and three students from an Auckland college believe they have created a cure to end the agony.

Tim Wilson meets three teenagers who have invented a spray they say could get rid of acne.
The solution Max, Josef and Will have created is a miracle spray which they have named Clear Free. 

Together, the Rangitoto College students discovered manuka oil is "the most powerful ingredient" in their product after creating several failed batches of Clear Free in a lab. 

"Why not make something affordable, natural, that people want to buy," Joseph told TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp programme. 

 "I've also used it a little bit on myself and my acne's reduced a lot. It's amazing how much it's helped me."

Their teacher, Tara, said the boys are amazing for developing the product at such a young age. 

"They have just blown me away with all of their organisation and what they actually want to achieve," said Tara. 

