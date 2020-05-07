Meet the Kiwi taking the world by storm with a hopeful poem about Covid-19

A Kiwi born poet is taking the world by storm after his poem about coronavirus attracted almost four million views in a week.

Originally from Auckland, Tomos Roberts was inspired to write The Great Realisation as a way to offer hope for those stuck in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Everything comes from the way you're feeling and the way you're feeling comes from the people around you. I think I was feeling a lot of things about fear and anxiety coming from the information we're consuming and the people we're speaking to."

Without providing a glimmer of hope in a time of crisis, Mr Roberts says it can open up the door to an overwhelming feeling of anxiety and depression which is what prompted him to write the poem.

The UK, which he now calls home, has the highest recorded death toll in the world with 30,000 death recorded.

"I begun with a thought, I'm surrounded by fear and anxiety, then you move to a place of how can I project the message of hope. It's not an easy thing to do in this situation. You don't want to make light of a situation where people are dying."

He says that typically, people tend to be more resilient then you'd think. As they "only need a small glimmer of hope to do incredible things."