Meet the Kiwi scientists hunting for a Covid-19 vaccine

A team of New Zealand scientists in the country’s top biomedical research institute is hunting for a Covid-19 vaccine.
The team at the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research said even if New Zealand eliminated the virus from its shores, it could take just one super-spreader arriving at the border to bring the whole country down.
Collaborating at research centres around the country, these experts are close to testing a formula on mice within weeks - although a vaccine safe for humans is still a long way off.
However, they’re optimistic. Their vaccine formula is unique as it aims to build tiny synthetic spikes to stimulate the immune system to provide long-term protection.
