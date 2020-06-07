Meet the Kiwi scientists hunting for a Covid-19 vaccine

A team of New Zealand scientists in the country’s top biomedical research institute is hunting for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The team at the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research said even if New Zealand eliminated the virus from its shores, it could take just one super-spreader arriving at the border to bring the whole country down.

Collaborating at research centres around the country, these experts are close to testing a formula on mice within weeks - although a vaccine safe for humans is still a long way off.

However, they’re optimistic. Their vaccine formula is unique as it aims to build tiny synthetic spikes to stimulate the immune system to provide long-term protection.

