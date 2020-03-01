TODAY |

Meet the Kiwi nurse travelling to the other side of the world to recruit medical staff

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Demand for doctors in New Zealand is up largely due to an ageing population, but the supply is getting short.

For 25 years Prudence Thomson has been recruiting GPs, nurses and medical professionals. Source: 1 NEWS

One former Kiwi nurse is helping to plug that shortage having for 25 years travelled to the other side of the world recruiting GPs, nurses and medical professionals.

There are more than 17,000 doctors registered and practicing in New Zealand, nearly half trained overseas. But the country’s on the verge of a looming shortage of GPs as a wave of retirement approaches, hurting the most vulnerable communities.

For the former Cantabrian nurse Prudence Thomson, London is part of an overseas recruiting mission to fill that gap.

She says the New Zealand shortage is not a crisis, but a pressing need.

“There are waiting lists not being met in operating theatres, midwives rurally, GPs rurally as well and in the city centres.”

“We get to meet the families and help relocate them. Happy spouse, happy house and they stay a little longer.”

The Accent Health Recruitment agent has successfully enlisted 1000 doctors and nurses to work in New Zealand.
 

