Meet the Kiwi mum who is grateful for all she can do for her kids on Mother's Day

For lots of people, Mother's Day is an opportunity to feel grateful for all your mum does for you, but for one Kiwi mother, it's all a little different as she feels grateful for all she can do for her kids.

Niki Tod has a serious heart condition but she is rising above it all to thank those who have helped her stick around.

Yesterday, while some mother's enjoyed breakfast in bed, Niki Tod tackled the 5km Heart Foundation Walk for the second time.

"It is an emotional issue because there have been moments when I have thought I am not going to make it through," Mrs Tod told TVNZ's Seven Sharp.

"I could be sitting here and all of a sudden my heart rate could zip up to 180 from a resting heart rate from 67.

"It's hard to breath. It gets quite serious. I can lose consciousness."

If she does, her six-year-old son knows to call 111.

Mrs Tod first experienced her heart rate rising when she was five months pregnant with her son Sam, with the next major one causing her to collapse and spend four days in hospital.

"You feel that you aren't being the mum you really want to be."

"I went to a really dark place. I see that now coming through the journey.