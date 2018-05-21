 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Meet Kōmaru, New Zealand's gift to Japan - 'A symbol of the enduring relationship between our two countries'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand is gifting Kōmaru, a 10-year-old white horse, to Japan to carry on a 54-year-old tradition.

Shinto Shrine White Horse, (This image has been modified), Rosser Road, Bridge Pa, Hawkes Bay, Wednesday, May 09, 2018. Credit: KAMPIC / Sarah Lord - Supplied

Kōmaru.

Source: KAMPIC / Sarah Lord

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said Kōmaru would be given to the Toshogu Shrine later this year, after previous horse Kōtuku died in 2017. 

"He is a gift of friendship from the people of New Zealand to the people of Japan and a symbol of the enduring relationship between our two countries," Mr Peters said in a statement. 

"Kōmaru in the Maori language means 'sheltered'. Our hope is that Kōmaru will enjoy a long and protected life as a sacred member of the Toshogu Shrine."

A spokesperson for Mr Peters told 1 NEWS Kōmaru was born in Clevedon near Auckland, "and has most recently been living in the Hawke's Bay".

"He has been a competitive dressage horse, and also loves jumping."

New Zealand first gave Japan a white horse after the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and Kōmaru is the fifth horse to be gifted. 

The statement said the shrine where Kōmaru will live was created by Tokugawa Shoguns, who ruled for 250 years in Japan until 1868, and is the resting place of the Tokugawa Shogunate founder.

"It is a World Heritage site and receives almost two million visitors each year," the statement read. 

Kōmaru is to live his life in a spacious stable, and will be seen by thousands each day. 

Related

Politics

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


2
Bailey Patmore

Police pursuit death: Grief-stricken mum of teen in car boot killed during pursuit pays tribute to son - 'He certainly touched many people's lives'


3

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

00:28
4
The Northland driver made a confronting compilation video and posted it to Facebook.

Raw video: Truckie's dashcam footage captures horrifying near misses on Kiwi roads


00:29
5
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

Bailey Patmore

Police pursuit death: Grief-stricken mum of teen in car boot killed during pursuit pays tribute to son - 'He certainly touched many people's lives'

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler and he noticed the car with five passengers travelling at speed near the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington.

00:29
The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Watch: 'We're grieving for more kids' – Kelly Clarkson chokes up in emotional speech about gun violence at Billboard Music Awards

The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 